Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
MBRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Shares of MBRX opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.99. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.
Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.