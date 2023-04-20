Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

MBRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of MBRX opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.99. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

