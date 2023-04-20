Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires New Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.10% of BigCommerce as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.36. 139,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,824. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $38,586.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $38,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,880 shares in the company, valued at $661,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,282. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

