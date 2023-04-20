Monaco Asset Management SAM Decreases Stock Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lessened its stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.46% of Alico worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 151,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 86,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alico by 263.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 45,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alico by 112.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alico by 9.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 36,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Alico Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,822. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

Alico Announces Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.53). Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Read More

