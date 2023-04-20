Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 481,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 414,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 90,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Cue Biopharma Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 35,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,399. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 4,257.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Kiener sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $30,586.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cue Biopharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.