Monaco Asset Management SAM Invests $44,000 in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.07% of CuriosityStream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $556,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,819. CuriosityStream Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CURI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

