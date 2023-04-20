Monaco Asset Management SAM Makes New Investment in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emeren Group during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,832,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 37,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of Emeren Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,457. Emeren Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $255.33 million, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. Emeren Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

