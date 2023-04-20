Monero Market Capitalization Tops $2.83 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Monero has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $154.96 or 0.00538742 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.83 billion and $84.62 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,782.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00317815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00071452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00436793 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,268,294 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

