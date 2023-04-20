Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $126.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day moving average is $135.54.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

