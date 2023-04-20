Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 1,103 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.33. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.95, a PEG ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

