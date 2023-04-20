Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

