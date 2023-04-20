Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.40.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.