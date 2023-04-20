Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OSK opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average is $87.51.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

