Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

