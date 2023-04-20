Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,018 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $227.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of -446.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

