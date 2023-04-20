Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,402 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

SPHQ stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

