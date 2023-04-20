Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 4,998 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITB opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

