Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 4.5% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.33.

Insider Activity

Moody’s Price Performance

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $302.18. The stock had a trading volume of 78,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $338.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

