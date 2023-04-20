MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) and The Competition Critical Survey

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) is one of 993 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A -54.46% -29.73% MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Competitors -3,408.19% -234.46% -35.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoonLake Immunotherapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Competitors 4253 15152 41635 722 2.63

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.42%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 107.10%. Given MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

76.1% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A -$49.97 million -19.86 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Competitors $1.81 billion $241.52 million -3.90

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

