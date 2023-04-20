Morgan Stanley Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $172.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JBHT. Stephens dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance
JBHT opened at $178.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
