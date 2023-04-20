Morgan Stanley Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $172.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JBHT. Stephens dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $178.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

