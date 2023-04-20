Morgan Stanley Increases NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $40.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $47.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

