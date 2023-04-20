Morgan Stanley Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $70.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

