Morgan Stanley Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $45.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.74.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE C opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.