Morgan Stanley Raises DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $126.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

NYSE DTE opened at $112.81 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.82. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

