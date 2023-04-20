Morgan Stanley Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $3.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

