Morgan Stanley Trims Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Target Price to $16.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

BRDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.65. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.10 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $146,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

