Morgan Stanley Trims Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Target Price to $2.60

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $2.80 to $2.60 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

QUOT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

QUOT opened at $3.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $302.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.95. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Quotient Technology by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Quotient Technology by 1,125.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Quotient Technology by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.