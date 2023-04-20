Morgan Stanley Trims Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Target Price to $2.60

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $2.80 to $2.60 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
QUOT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Quotient Technology Stock Down 1.6 %
QUOT opened at $3.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $302.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.95. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $6.27.
Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.
