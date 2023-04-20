Morgan Stanley Trims StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Target Price to $28.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

StepStone Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. StepStone Group’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $68,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $68,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $53,974.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,895,339 shares in the company, valued at $213,893,415.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,463 shares of company stock worth $3,586,860 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

