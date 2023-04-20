Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 232,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,297,000 after acquiring an additional 132,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,918,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $13,572,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 969.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

Morningstar Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,639,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,041,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $2,098,342.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,630,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,905,869.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total value of $1,009,414.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,639,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,041,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,949 shares of company stock worth $25,400,272. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $209.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.54. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.99 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.