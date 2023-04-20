Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $78.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.