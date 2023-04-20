Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MOS. Mizuho increased their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.06.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

