Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Trading Up 0.2%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.65. Approximately 13,254 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $417.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

