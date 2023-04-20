Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Moving iMage Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.44% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,595. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 million, a PE ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 0.13. Moving iMage Technologies has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.87.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.