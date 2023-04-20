Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.54

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.54 and traded as high as C$15.07. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$15.06, with a volume of 221,674 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

