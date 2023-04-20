Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $41.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MUR. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 2.3 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading

