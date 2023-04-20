MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 98,224 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $6.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $512.68 million, a P/E ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after acquiring an additional 145,030 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 105,983 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

