Nano Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $112.11 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002984 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,194.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00319695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00071171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.00545627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.21 or 0.00437008 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001168 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

