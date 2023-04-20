NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 7th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 348.64 and a quick ratio of 183.84.
About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities
