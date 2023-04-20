Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $34,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 199.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 208.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nasdaq by 198.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nasdaq by 199.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.45. 966,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

