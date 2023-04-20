National Bank Financial Comments on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.38%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

