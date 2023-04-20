National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSM. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

