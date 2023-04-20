Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.46

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $11.08. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 31,667 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $242.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.