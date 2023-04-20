Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of PBF Energy worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.84. 1,003,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

