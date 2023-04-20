Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,815,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 754.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after buying an additional 1,069,033 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.26. The stock had a trading volume of 897,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,384. The company has a market cap of $284.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

