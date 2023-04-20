Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clearfield by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $108.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.83.

NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.90. 194,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.30. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

