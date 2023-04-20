Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 3.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after buying an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after buying an additional 385,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,571,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,422,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $81.28. 378,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,051. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

