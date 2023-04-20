Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 2,056 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FMC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.11. 186,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.10. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.78.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

