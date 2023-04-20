Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up approximately 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 432.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 299,429 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 217,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 892,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after buying an additional 552,911 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Price Performance

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,089,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,640,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

