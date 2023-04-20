Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,072 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NVDA traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,902,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,177,895. The firm has a market cap of $680.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $281.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

