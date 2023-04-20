Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 740 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $3,516,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

TS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 528,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,665. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

