Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 6,185 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,723 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,439,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,032,000 after purchasing an additional 274,477 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,470. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

